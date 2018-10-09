House Resolution 993 aims to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from being privatized

On Monday, supporters of the resolution held a rally at the Clinton Avenue post office in Huntsville.

"On paper, the postal service loses money but that's not because we're not cost efficient," said Lew Drass, the Vice President of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

A White House task force was organized in May to determine what the United States Postal Service needs to do to be more cost effective. The executive order that founded the task force says the U.S. postal service had $65 billion in losses since the 2009 recession and failed to make required payments of $38 billion to their employee retirement benefits.

Supporters of House Resolution 993 rallied Monday in support of keeping the postal service government-run.

"It would affect not only the 500,000 employees of the post office but also the American people," said the organizer of the rally, Michael Shewbert.

He and others at the rally say if the postal service is no longer federally run, it could mean a postage cost hike, loss of service in rural areas, less access to absentee voting and could hurt small businesses with higher costs for shipping.

"That would be detrimental to our customers," said Drass.

Participants hope to inspire postal service customers to make calls to their representatives to get them to co-sponsor house resolution 993.

"Contact your congressman and senators and stop privatization," said Shewbert.

Similar rallies were held across the country Monday, and local organizers were from multiple post offices across the Tennessee Valley.