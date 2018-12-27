WASHINGTON (AP) - House lawmakers don't plan to vote this week to end the government shutdown.
That's according to the office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who announced the schedule Thursday.
Scalise's office says lawmakers are waiting on the Senate. But the Senate already approved a bill to keep government running. The House panned that measure and approved a new version that included money for President Donald Trump's border wall.
They are at a stalemate.
Scalise's office says, "Please stay tuned to future updates for more information."
Related Content
- House plans no more votes this week on shutdown
- Shutdown looms larger in Senate after House vote
- House approves wall funding as shutdown nears
- Democratic filibuster keeps shutdown going, Senate votes tomorrow
- Partial government shutdown looming
- House GOP offering new patch to avert shutdown
- Key immigration vote delayed until next week
- House votes overwhelmingly to pass $700 billion defense bill
- Democrat wins Virginia House seat by 1 vote
- House Intel Committee votes to release Nunes memo on FBI
Scroll for more content...