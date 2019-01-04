Clear
House Democrats pass funding plan

Newly empowered House Democrats pass funding plan without wall.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - On their first day in the majority, House Democrats have passed a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The largely party-line votes Thursday night came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room, pledging to keep up the fight for his signature campaign promise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump and Senate Republicans should "take yes for an answer" and approve the border bill, which was virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted on a voice vote last month. Pelosi told reporters: "We're not doing a wall."

President Donald Trump has taken just as firm a stance not to re-open the government unless money is provided for a wall on the border.

