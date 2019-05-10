Clear

House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn't provide Trump's tax records because the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Neal is reminding the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS "shall furnish" the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress' tax-writing committees. He says Ways and Means "has never been denied" a request.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events