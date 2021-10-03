Clear
Houdini Heinicke: Washington beats Falcons 34-30 on late TD

Heinicke's heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson, who became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 5:47 PM
Posted By: PAUL NEWBERRY (AP)

ATLANTA (AP) - Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke returned to the metro area where he grew up and had a big day. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns - two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington. Both were vintage Heinicke, whose heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson. He became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.

