Another taste of summer Tuesday

We've been joking that the next couple of days are going to be very summer-like. That's certainly the case for Tuesday. Temperatures start near 60 and highs will soon be on their way to the upper 80s by the afternoon. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun and a south wind, at times gusting up to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be similar, but an isolated shower or storm is in the forecast. Rain chances are slightly greater Thursday, then scattered showers and storms become more prevalent Friday and Saturday. We won't see a big cool down, but temperatures manage to dip into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

The data diverges toward the beginning of next week, so confidence is lower in Monday's forecast. However, at this point, an isolated storm will be possible. We aren't expecting any severe weather with the end of week storms. At most, stronger storms can produce gusty wind and heavy rain.