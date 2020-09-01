Hotter and drier Wednesday

Highs reach the lower 90s and humidity will make it feel like the lower triple digits during peak daytime heating. An isolated storm is still possible, but most locations should stay dry. The best shot at a storm is mainly through our northwestern counties.

For the end of the week, a few more storms are expected both Thursday and Friday. It's due to a stalled out front, currently parked to our northwest, drifting southeastward and finally passing through North Alabama later Friday. This front brings a much welcomed change to the weather pattern just in time for the holiday weekend.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures dip to the mid 60s Saturday morning. It might seem cool, but it’s actually pretty seasonable for this time of year. Highs make it to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. The biggest difference will be one you can’t see: the humidity. Drier air is on the way, making for more comfortable conditions region-wide. Sunday brings similar weather and by Labor Day, isolated storm chances are back and highs return to the upper 80s.