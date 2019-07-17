Hotter Thursday with an isolated storm

Wednesday's widespread, continuous rain led to several reports of flash flooding across the Valley, including the Shoals and Decatur. Over three inches of rain fell in the Shoals, leading to flooded roads west of Florence. In Decatur, several roads were flooded as well. In addition, strong storms brought down a handful of trees just north of Hodges in Franklin County. The remainder of the week will prove to be much quieter.

Tonight, a few showers and storms linger into early Thursday. However, much of the activity subsides by sunrise. Expect an isolated storm chance Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, we'll see the return of a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and the resulting hot temperatures. Highs reach the lower 90s and with humidity, it will feel like it's close to the triple digit mark. While an isolated storm is possible during the afternoon, most locations stay dry. The greater chance for a storm will be farther east near Sand Mountain. Through the weekend, we hold onto a few storms each afternoon and temperatures hit the mid 90s. Fortunately, a cold front, albeit a weak one, knocks highs down into the upper 80s by next Tuesday.