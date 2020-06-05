Hotter & drier this weekend

Overnight, an isolated shower or storm is possible with an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog can develop late as well. During the day, we should see more sunshine Saturday and as a result, hotter temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s for most locations. We've been saying it for a couple of weeks now, but if Huntsville's able to hit 90° it would be for the first time so far this year. Get ready for similarly hot, humid weather through Monday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is also worth watching. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast indicates the center of the storm moving onshore near eastern Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Gulf Coast from Louisiana eastward toward the Florida Panhandle. Upwards of 7 inches of rain, rip currents, life threatening storm surge, and tropical storm force wind are all anticipated.

Once Cristobal moves inland, the remnants will continue tracking northward through the Mississippi Valley. Once the remnant low reaches the midwest, it connects to a surface cold front that makes its way into the Tennessee Valley. Due to an increase in tropical moisture, showers and storms increase in North Alabama as Cristobal brushes the region. In addition, we can see a second round of rain with the passage of the attendant cold front Wednesday.