Hot work week ahead, storm chances return Tuesday

More hot weather is in store for the week ahead. Highs top out in the upper 90s each day through Thursday before "cooling down" to the mid 90s Friday and low 90s by the weekend. The greatest weather concern this week will be dangerous heat especially Monday and Tuesday. The good news is the humidity is not terribly oppressive, keeping our heat index values in check. Nonetheless, there will be little in relief in the form of cloud cover or rain Monday and Tuesday. Only scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday. Heat index values could climb to near 105 degrees in some locations on Tuesday. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in cool areas if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time this week, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Showers and storms finally return to the forecast by Tuesday as Huntsville now enters its 12th consecutive day without any measurable rainfall. Scattered storms will develop with daytime heating Tuesday afternoon. Storms are more isolated on Wednesday before we dry out once again Thursday and Friday. Long term, some data is suggesting some very beneficial showers and storms for north Alabama by next weekend. Regardless, temperatures stay well into the 90s, several degrees above the average high temperature of 88 for early September.