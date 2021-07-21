Clear
Hot with hit and miss showers Thursday

Temperatures get hotter as showers become more isolated.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:47 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Thursday starts out with areas of fog and sunshine with a few showers and storms popping up during the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s and any storms dissipate after sunset. Rinse and repeat for Friday, then a somewhat drier pattern takes shape for the weekend. Only isolated storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be hotter by the weekend and beginning of next week. Expect highs in the lower 90s with very humid air in place, too. That means "feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits by Monday. Showers and storms increase in coverage again by Tuesday.

Something else that's worth monitoring? The wildfire smoke from out west. Air quality alerts have been posted for parts of the Ohio Valley and the Nashville metro and by Friday, that smoke will be heading our way. Be watching for increasing haze as the weekend draws near.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
