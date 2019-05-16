Hot with an isolated storm Friday

The days of hot afternoons with pop up storms are on their way to becoming commonplace, which we'll get a taste of on Friday. Temperatures start in the low to mid 60s and quickly warm to the upper 80s for afternoon highs. An isolated storm is possible by the afternoon as well.

Saturday will be dry and hot with a high near 90 again. Sunday and Monday are hiccups in the sunny, hot weather. A front slowly edges into the Shoals by Sunday afternoon. Some stronger storms are possible with this activity initially, but the band of rain and storms will generally be weakening on its journey through north Alabama. Regardless, showers linger into Monday and keep highs in the mid 80s.

Rain clears by Tuesday and the heat sets in once again. Highs hit the low 90s each day through the rest of the week and lows only dip to the mid to upper 60s. This kind of heat is roughly 10 degrees above average for this point in the season, but not quite hot enough to break records. If you haven't gotten that AC tune up for the summer, now might be the time!