Hot with afternoon thunderstorms Friday

The Tennessee Valley has seen several days of flash flooding. Areas closer to the intersection of Lawrence, Limestone & Lauderdale Counties have picked up around 10" of rain in the last 7 days. Most of that 10" has occurred since Sunday. Even with less thunderstorms today some minor flash flooding is possible due to the already saturated soils and streams running high.

The heat continues to be the other big story. Areas that see a little more sunshine will warm to the low to mid 90s today. Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 100-105°.

Shower and thunderstorm chances and coverage will pick up Saturday through Monday. Expect another 0.50" to 1.00" through Monday evening. We are also tracking cooler weather by early next week. Expect highs to struggle to make it up to the mid 80s by Tuesday. We we will also see drier conditions by the middle of next week due to drier air arriving from the north.