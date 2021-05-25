Staying hot with a few storms Wednesday

There is slightly better agreement amongst data sources that a broken line of storms will scoot through North Alabama Wednesday afternoon, fizzling to just a few lingering showers by the night. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect locally heavy rain and gusty wind within any stronger storms. Otherwise, we stay partly cloudy and highs once again come close to 90°.

Thursday is mainly dry and hot, then some relief from the summer-like weather arrives Friday in the form of a cold front. Clouds are on the increase Thursday night and Friday will bring scattered showers and storms that persist into the night. Highs will struggle to hit the upper 80s and by Saturday, colder air behind the front keeps temperatures near 80 or cooler.

Aside from some cooler air (maybe a touch too cool for a day at the lake) Saturday, the holiday weekend is looking great: dry, sunny, and warm through Memorial Day.