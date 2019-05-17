Hot weekend but isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Friday will start off sunny with just a few high clouds in the Valley. Just like Thursday as we heat up through the late morning and into the afternoon the atmosphere destabilizes and allows for thunderstorm development.

We are not expecting widespread showers or thunderstorms Friday through Saturday but any thunderstorm that does form could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

If we see any severe thunderstorms this weekend it will occur Sunday but chances remain very low and centered in the Shoals and points west into Mississippi.

The other big story the next 7 days and beyond will be the heat. Afternoon highs will run 5-10+ degrees above normal each day for the foreseeable future. Some mid 90s will be possible by the 2nd half of next workweek which will put the Tennessee Valley near record high territory.