Hot weekend but isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Expect a hot weekend with hit or miss afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Friday will start off sunny with just a few high clouds in the Valley.  Just like Thursday as we heat up through the late morning and into the afternoon the atmosphere destabilizes and allows for thunderstorm development.

We are not expecting widespread showers or thunderstorms Friday through Saturday but any thunderstorm that does form could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

If we see any severe thunderstorms this weekend it will occur Sunday but chances remain very low and centered in the Shoals and points west into Mississippi.

The other big story the next 7 days and beyond will be the heat.  Afternoon highs will run 5-10+ degrees above normal each day for the foreseeable future.  Some mid 90s will be possible by the 2nd half of next workweek which will put the Tennessee Valley near record high territory.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
