Clear

Hot weekend ahead, rain from Cristobal arrives next week

Keep the sunscreen handy this weekend and keep the umbrella nearby next week.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

The hot and muggy air that has been in place this past week across North Alabama will continue this weekend. We're waking up to temperatures near 70 this morning and will warm up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. The added humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. If you have nay outdoor plans today, be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and put on sunscreen too. Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 90s, and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There will not be much relief from the heat this weekend. While we can't completely rule out one or two showers developing this afternoon, many locations will stay dry through Monday.

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Cristobal is expected to now make landfall close to New Orleans late Sunday afternoon and quickly move inland by Monday. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of the Gulf Coast, including the Alabama portion of the coast. Storm surge of three to five feet is also possible for New Orleans and the Mississippi Coast. Please use extreme caution if you are traveling to the coast this weekend and stay weather aware. Here in North Alabama, the outer rain bands associated with Cristobal will arrive on Monday afternoon and evening. We will see off and on showers and storms associated with Cristobal through Tuesday. By Wednesday, what's left of Cristobal will merge with an approaching cold front from the west. This cold front will bring showers and storms to North Alabama throughout the day Wednesday. No severe weather is expected over the next few days, but everyone will see at least one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible through Wednesday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19387

Reported Deaths: 676
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2341123
Jefferson1927105
Montgomery190544
Tuscaloosa85316
Marshall7149
Franklin5939
Lee56334
Shelby53619
Tallapoosa43566
Butler43121
Walker3973
Elmore38110
Chambers36326
Madison3594
Unassigned3144
Morgan3141
Baldwin2969
Dallas2963
Lowndes26912
Etowah26512
DeKalb2603
Autauga2485
Coffee2401
Sumter2369
Houston2275
Pike2231
Bullock2197
Colbert1972
Hale19210
Russell1870
Barbour1831
Marengo1796
Lauderdale1752
Calhoun1693
Cullman1631
Wilcox1587
Choctaw15310
Clarke1492
St. Clair1372
Randolph1288
Dale1250
Marion12511
Talladega1215
Pickens1215
Limestone1100
Chilton1081
Greene955
Macon944
Winston920
Jackson863
Henry842
Covington831
Crenshaw803
Escambia793
Bibb761
Washington746
Blount641
Lawrence510
Monroe492
Geneva450
Perry430
Conecuh421
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25664

Reported Deaths: 408
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5669127
Davidson563869
Rutherford139829
Trousdale13944
Hamilton99219
Sumner95146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6131
Williamson59511
Robertson5425
Putnam5256
Tipton4673
Wilson4598
Knox4455
Out of TN4264
Bedford3024
Montgomery2873
Rhea2170
Hardeman2040
Bradley1742
Madison1732
Macon1713
Loudon1650
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1442
Cheatham1400
Dickson1210
Cumberland1202
Maury1081
Sevier1002
Blount933
Coffee810
Washington760
Monroe743
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale601
Dyer590
Hickman590
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Obion481
Hamblen442
Marion441
Anderson422
DeKalb390
Smith361
Lawrence350
Marshall341
White340
Hawkins342
Haywood342
Overton330
Grundy321
Cannon320
Henry320
Lincoln300
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren270
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Polk190
Carter191
Jackson190
Johnson190
Campbell181
Morgan180
Roane170
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Grainger150
Henderson150
McNairy150
Giles140
Stewart140
Scott130
Chester120
Fentress120
Claiborne120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Decatur50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events