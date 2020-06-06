Hot weekend ahead, rain from Cristobal arrives next week

The hot and muggy air that has been in place this past week across North Alabama will continue this weekend. We're waking up to temperatures near 70 this morning and will warm up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. The added humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. If you have nay outdoor plans today, be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and put on sunscreen too. Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 90s, and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There will not be much relief from the heat this weekend. While we can't completely rule out one or two showers developing this afternoon, many locations will stay dry through Monday.

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Cristobal is expected to now make landfall close to New Orleans late Sunday afternoon and quickly move inland by Monday. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of the Gulf Coast, including the Alabama portion of the coast. Storm surge of three to five feet is also possible for New Orleans and the Mississippi Coast. Please use extreme caution if you are traveling to the coast this weekend and stay weather aware. Here in North Alabama, the outer rain bands associated with Cristobal will arrive on Monday afternoon and evening. We will see off and on showers and storms associated with Cristobal through Tuesday. By Wednesday, what's left of Cristobal will merge with an approaching cold front from the west. This cold front will bring showers and storms to North Alabama throughout the day Wednesday. No severe weather is expected over the next few days, but everyone will see at least one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible through Wednesday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.