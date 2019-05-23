Clear

Hot temps heading into the holiday weekend

The Tennessee Valley is on the cusp of a heat wave.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Starting Friday, high temperatures hit the mid 90s every afternoon through next Wednesday. This means that forecast highs will be approaching records this weekend and heat index values can approach triple digits.

While rain chances are still minimal for the next week or so, an isolated shower or storm is possible Friday. More than one data source is picking up on the isolated chance, but most locations will remain dry and hot. Finally, by the end of next week, a weak system will be edging its way toward north Alabama. A few showers and storms are possible by Thursday. Regardless, 7 day rain totals likely won't exceed a tenth of an inch.

