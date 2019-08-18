Clear
Hot, stormy work week

Staying in the mid 90s for the work week with daily chances for showers and storms the next seven days.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

The forecast for the next seven days is as classic as it gets for mid August in the Tennessee Valley: Hot and humid with chances for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Chances start off on the lower end Monday with just a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the mid 90s, with heat index values in the lower triple digits. While no heat alerts are in effect at this time, be sure to use extra caution outdoors tomorrow. Shower and storm chances slowly increase through the rest of the week, climbing to 30 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The most widespread thunderstorm activity will be Thursday and especially Friday. Storm chances jump to 50 percent Thursday and 60 percent by Friday. While there is still several days to iron out the details, it looks as though it will be a rainy (and perhaps stormy) kick off to the high school football season here in Alabama. Keep this in mind if you plan on attending any games across the region Friday night and know where to go if lightning is nearby (remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!). Temperatures drop a couple degrees to the lower 90s by the end of the work week, but the humidity will continue make it feel like the upper 90s or triple digits at times. 

