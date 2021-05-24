Hot start to workweek, rain chances return by midweek

The stagnant weather pattern continues the first half of this workweek. High pressure remains in control keeping the mix of sun and clouds and temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for late May.

Highs creep up to the low-to-mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. For reference, this is right on par for when we normally see our first 90-degree days of the calendar year (usually in late May). Humidity will slowly inch back upwards starting Tuesday. While it won't be the "air you can wear" heat, it will certainly be noticeable.

There will be just enough moisture back in the area for scattered showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances peak Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. The main cold front should be far enough south by the start of the Memorial Day weekend that most of North Alabama will be mostly dry Saturday through Monday. If the timing and track of the cold front changes then rain chances for the holiday weekend will need to be adjusted.