Hot start to the workweek

The new workweek starts off dry but hot. With plenty of sunshine, highs reach the low 90s Monday. The humidity isn't going anywhere, so feels like temperatures will top out near or above 100 degrees during the peak heat of the day. Stay cool and stay hydrated!

Temperatures inch up a degree or two Tuesday into the mid-90s with the heat lasting through Wednesday. Heat index values might get close to Heat Advisory criteria Tuesday and Wednesday (near 105 degrees), but most stay just below that number. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast to wrap up the week. Those storm chances will be the garden variety summertime pop ups each afternoon and nothing like we saw yesterday. High temperatures dip back into the upper 80s late week and this upcoming weekend.