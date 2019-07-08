Hot start to the workweek

After an active last 5 days of showers and thunderstorms, the Tennessee Valley can expect drier conditions through midweek. There is still a chance of stray shower or thunderstorm Monday but most if not all areas will remain dry through tonight.

The big story will be the heat the next few days. Afternoon highs will warm to low to mid 90s with even a few isolated spots reaching the upper 90s Tuesday. Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 100-105 in the mid to late afternoon hours the next few days.

The other big story this week will be a low pressure system dropping into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently the low is centered over central Georgia by Tuesday it will drop into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is more likely than not that a tropical storm will develop by Thursday or Friday. Latest data keeps this potential tropical storm well west of Alabama with a landfall closer to Louisiana or Texas. We will need to watch this development closely the next 7 days.