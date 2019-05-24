Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama's new abortion ban Full Story

Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend

The Tennessee Valley will warm to the low to mid 90s Friday. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm through the early evening.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Afternoon highs will once again warm to 10 degrees above normal Friday.  Some areas will reach the mid 90s which is near record highs for today.  Records highs will remain possible each day through the middle of next week.

You will notice increasing clouds by the afternoon due to instability from daytime heating.  We may squeeze out some stray showers and even an isolated thunderstorm but the chances remain low for the Valley today.  The low chance of afternoon showers will continue Saturday through next week.  Most areas will likely remain dry through the next 6 to 7 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events