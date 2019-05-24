Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend

Afternoon highs will once again warm to 10 degrees above normal Friday. Some areas will reach the mid 90s which is near record highs for today. Records highs will remain possible each day through the middle of next week.

You will notice increasing clouds by the afternoon due to instability from daytime heating. We may squeeze out some stray showers and even an isolated thunderstorm but the chances remain low for the Valley today. The low chance of afternoon showers will continue Saturday through next week. Most areas will likely remain dry through the next 6 to 7 days.