Hot start for Madison County football

The Tigers are off to a great start this season, after grinding out two over time wins, against a 5A and a 6A school.

Madison County took out Buckhorn and Boaz to start the season.

Coach Scott Sharp says the 'OT' wins helped mentally prepare for region play.

"We told the guys those non-region games are tune ups, they don't mean a whole lot till you get to region play, we gotta play well every week to have a chance to make the playoffs," Sharp said.

The Tigers are on the road this week taking on Randolph another region opponent.