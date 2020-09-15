Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 514 new coronavirus cases; 126,813 cases confirmed since March Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hot start for Madison County football

After two overtime wins, Madison County has remained undefeated in region play.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:48 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Tigers are off to a great start this season, after grinding out two over time wins, against a 5A and a 6A school.
Madison County took out Buckhorn and Boaz to start the season.
Coach Scott Sharp says the 'OT' wins helped mentally prepare for region play.
"We told the guys those non-region games are tune ups, they don't mean a whole lot till you get to region play, we gotta play well every week to have a chance to make the playoffs," Sharp said.
The Tigers are on the road this week taking on Randolph another region opponent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 126299

Reported Deaths: 2221
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17484310
Unassigned13160134
Mobile12559281
Montgomery8188166
Madison688065
Tuscaloosa561896
Baldwin480043
Shelby468040
Lee362249
Marshall355441
Morgan297224
Etowah289943
Calhoun279031
Elmore222344
DeKalb215916
Walker203976
Houston201615
St. Clair183432
Limestone180718
Franklin166228
Russell15782
Lauderdale153030
Cullman152815
Colbert151523
Dallas147525
Autauga144723
Talladega137122
Jackson13668
Escambia130223
Chilton125114
Blount112813
Dale109442
Coffee10475
Tallapoosa95883
Clarke93614
Pike8837
Butler86737
Chambers86440
Covington84525
Marion78727
Marengo66218
Barbour6267
Winston62612
Lowndes60625
Bibb5816
Pickens56912
Bullock55813
Hale55627
Lawrence53412
Washington50913
Randolph50611
Perry4895
Wilcox48011
Monroe4458
Conecuh44411
Clay4437
Geneva4243
Crenshaw42130
Macon42117
Cherokee40711
Sumter40519
Henry3623
Fayette3577
Choctaw33112
Lamar2952
Cleburne2856
Greene28214
Coosa1173
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 174274

Reported Deaths: 2097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28963428
Davidson25345281
Hamilton886085
Rutherford862984
Knox827667
Williamson485135
Sumner453291
Wilson321037
Montgomery282640
Out of TN277624
Putnam274136
Bradley274016
Unassigned26987
Sevier244013
Madison239054
Blount234421
Robertson209132
Maury207220
Washington200725
Sullivan195631
Hamblen177122
Tipton164217
Trousdale16417
Wayne14774
Hardeman147025
Gibson137919
Bedford124114
Dyer115212
Dickson113112
Cumberland107012
Carter106526
Fayette106314
Henderson105218
Loudon10496
Anderson103510
Weakley103015
Jefferson101313
Greene101030
Obion9998
Macon98419
Warren9658
Coffee9599
Monroe95517
McMinn95424
Hardin89414
Lauderdale88514
Lawrence87611
Haywood86315
Lake8632
Bledsoe8314
Franklin7817
Carroll76215
Cheatham76110
Roane7604
Rhea7328
McNairy72915
Hawkins71614
Cocke7129
White6948
Marshall6574
Smith63010
Overton6073
Johnson5612
Henry5608
Giles52817
Lincoln5281
Chester5238
DeKalb5239
Hickman4754
Crockett46919
Marion4527
Decatur4125
Claiborne4064
Campbell3943
Polk36611
Fentress3483
Grainger3191
Benton3109
Jackson2842
Morgan2822
Union2811
Unicoi2561
Cannon2490
Humphreys2083
Meigs2043
Sequatchie2032
Grundy1854
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Clay1464
Houston1440
Perry1330
Van Buren1310
Moore1291
Stewart1242
Hancock1042
Pickett891

Most Popular Stories

Community Events