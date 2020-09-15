Hot start for Madison County football

The Tigers are off to a great start this season, after grinding out two over time wins, against a 5A and a 6A school.
Madison County took out Buckhorn and Boaz to start the season.
Coach Scott Sharp says the 'OT' wins helped mentally prepare for region play.
"We told the guys those non-region games are tune ups, they don't mean a whole lot till you get to region play, we gotta play well every week to have a chance to make the playoffs," Sharp said.
The Tigers are on the road this week taking on Randolph another region opponent.
After two overtime wins, Madison County has remained undefeated in region play.
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:48 AM
