Hot spots still remain at abandoned home fire in Morgan County

It took firefighters from two departments about 12 hours to put out the flames at the home on the 1200 block of Lawrence Cove Road in Eva in Morgan County.

On Thursday afternoon, Eva and Oden Rige Fire Departments spent the day putting out hot spots on and around the home. Wind carried smoke and embers to the hillside behind the home, which is where trees and brush caught fire.

The structure and part of the lower framing of the abandoned home remain, but the rest is all burnt down.

"It's totally destroyed but were gonna let it just collapse into the foundation and be contained there but we've got some that's gotten out into the woods," says Jeff Duffy, who works with the Oden Ridge Fire Department.

Duffy was one of the first to arrive on scene to clear the hot spots this afternoon.

"We have an arson investigator who's gonna be here later to look into this. They're already in route," he explains.

Tonya Drouillard lives next door. She says she's seen people walk in and out of the abandoned home from time to time, which has her wondering how it started.

"It's a rock house. So it was kinda like no one has lived there for two or three years so you're thinking how is this possible," says Drouillard.

Firefighters believe the fire could have been started by someone not supposed be there. For hours, fire crews from Eva and Oden Ridge fire departments have been clearing several hot spots.

They tell us they were surprised by the amount of damage.

"This is a very thick wooded area you know and there's still hot spots. I keep hearing sirens go off periodically even after several hours knowing there's no activity and it's still burning", adds Drouillard.

Drouillard tells us in the last couple of years, they've seen an increase of theft and homes broken into.

"We've had a lot of minor thefts like gas coming up missing, some people had break ins...Things like that. You hear a lot of activity in the woods... I mean we are in the country," she adds.

Neighbors tell WAAY 31 another abandoned home down the street also burnt down early Thursday morning.