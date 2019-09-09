Hot, increasing humidity and a chance of storms Tuesday

The heat continues for North Alabama Tuesday but the chance of rain finally returns after about a 2 week dry stretch. Best chances for any thunderstorms the next couple of day will be mid afternoon through the early evening. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s the next 5 days.

Even with 5 days of rain chances totals will likely stay below 0.25" for North Alabama over the next 7 days. Isolated areas that see multiple days of thunderstorms could see higher rain totals.