Clear

Hot, increasing humidity and a chance of storms Tuesday

The dry stretch could come to an end for some areas of North Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The heat continues for North Alabama Tuesday but the chance of rain finally returns after about a 2 week dry stretch.  Best chances for any thunderstorms the next couple of day will be mid afternoon through the early evening.  Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s the next 5 days.

Even with 5 days of rain chances totals will likely stay below 0.25" for North Alabama over the next 7 days.  Isolated areas that see multiple days of thunderstorms could see higher rain totals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events