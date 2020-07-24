Hot, humid with afternoon storms through the weekend

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop by the early afternoon today and the chances will linger through this evening. The severe threat is low once again Friday but any stronger storms will produce gusty wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Expect highs in the low 90s through this weekend. Combined with the humidity that'll feel more like the triple digit mark.

Saturday and Sunday will bring about very similar weather with no real change in the pattern until the middle of next week. Some data sources indicate a weak cold front heading southward, bumping up the storm coverage by Tuesday and keeping it elevated as the front stalls to our south by Thursday. This will hold temperatures down into the 80s by Wednesday and keep more widespread rain in the forecast through the end of next week.