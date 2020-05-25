Hot, humid with a chance of storms Memorial Day

There is a concern for thunderstorms this Memorial Day afternoon but many areas will remain dry through this evening. The widespread impacts this afternoon will be the heat and UV. At high noon or solar noon(12:43 pm) the UV index is forecast to be in the extreme range. That is a burn time of 10 minutes or less. Do not forget to reapply sunscreen if spending extended time outdoors. The heat index will also be high enough to increase the risk of heat illnesses. Be sure to stay cool and take breaks often this afternoon.

Today's chance for storms looks to be a bit higher than Sunday, but you should still be able to salvage some time outdoors. Just keep an eye and an ear out for storms brewing nearby. Any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

Heading through this week, the unsettled pattern continues. Scattered showers and storms threat persist and recur each and every day. While most activity will be focused to the afternoon and evening, we can still see a few showers and storms in the morning. The most widespread storms appear to develop toward the end of the week, with some clearing possible by the end of the next weekend. There's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time, but any stronger storms can still produce the same hazards as outlined above.