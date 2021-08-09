Clear
Hot and humid start to the workweek Monday with afternoon storms

Heat index values will climb above 100 each afternoon this workweek with daily chances for scattered thunderstorms.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Monday begins a typical early to mid-August week in North Alabama. Highs climb to the low-90s each afternoon with humidity pushing the heat index values to or above 100 each day. There will also be daily chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms - mostly in the afternoon and evening hours. 

Other than gusty winds and dangerous lightning, storms are unlikely to become strong or severe today. However the Storm Prediction Center has placed part of North Alabama under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for an isolated severe storms Tuesday. This would likely be from a complex or line of storms dropping in from out of Middle Tennessee Tuesday evening. This line may hold together enough that some strong to severe gusts on the leading edge could survive into North Alabama Tuesday evening.

Expect similar daily thunderstorms chances: 30% to 40% and potentially dangerous heat the rest of the workweek. 

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
