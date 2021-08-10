Hot and humid unsettled pattern continues Tuesday

High pressure is centered just to our southeast, pumping Gulf moisture into the area. This moisture/humidity combined with daily afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, places "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. Areas further west and closer to the Mississippi state-line are near Heat Advisory criteria: heat index values at or above 105° for several hours.

All this heat and humidity will fuel daily pop-up afternoon storms, some can be on the stronger side. The only limiting factor the next few days including Tuesday - no forcing or trigger for storms. Daily storms will require topography for initial storms and outflow to trigger additional storms through the early evening.

This hot and humid pattern continues through the workweek, with afternoon storms possible each day as well. Some data sources point to some slight relief in the temperatures by the weekend, but highs will still be close to 90°.

We are also watching the tropics closely. A tropical disturbance(soon to be Fred) is currently moving through the Caribbean - southeast of Peurto Rico. Latest NHC track has Fred moving into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. However, Fred would have to survive quite a bit of land interaction of Hispaniola, Cuba and Florida prior to an emergence into the Gulf of Mexico.