Hot, humid and stormy weekend

Friday will bring another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley. These may be typical summer time thunderstorms but they still pack quite the punch. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds with any thunderstorms. Stronger storms could even produce damaging winds.

The heat combined with humidity will feel more like upper 90s to the triple digits today. Find a way to stay cool during the hottest portion of the afternoon.

Coverage of thunderstorms will drop off slightly Saturday but will pick back up Sunday afternoon. If you need to get things done outside this weekend, Saturday will be the better of the two days. Afternoon highs remain near average for this time of the year into next week.