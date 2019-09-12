Hot, humid and afternoon storms continues Thursday

Other than some patchy morning fog, North Alabama is seeing clear skies Thursday morning. These clear skeis will allow for a quick warm-up through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with humidity will feel like 100-105 this afternoon. With all this heat and humidity there will be enough instability to develop pop-up thunderstorms today. Coverage will likely be lower than yesterday and Tuesday.

The heat and the threat of thunderstorms will stick around through this weekend. There has been some major changes in the track of a tropical system near Cuba since Wednesday. The trend and potential track are now much further east and north. Instead of a direct impact to Alabama the track could be offshore of Florida's *east* coast rather than even reaching the Gulf of Mexico. This would of course drop our potential rain substantially compared to yesterday's forecast.