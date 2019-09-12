Clear

Hot, humid and afternoon storms continues Thursday

For the third day in a row expect heat index values in the 100s with hit or miss thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong producing damaging winds.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Other than some patchy morning fog, North Alabama is seeing clear skies Thursday morning.  These clear skeis will allow for a quick warm-up through the afternoon.  Highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with humidity will feel like 100-105 this afternoon.  With all this heat and humidity there will be enough instability to develop pop-up thunderstorms today.  Coverage will likely be lower than yesterday and Tuesday.

The heat and the threat of thunderstorms will stick around through this weekend.  There has been some major changes in the track of a tropical system near Cuba since Wednesday.  The trend and potential track are now much further east and north.  Instead of a direct impact to Alabama the track could be offshore of Florida's *east* coast rather than even reaching the Gulf of Mexico.  This would of course drop our potential rain substantially compared to yesterday's forecast.

