Hot, humid and afternoon storms Thursday

The low clouds and fog from this morning will lift and erode to allow for sun to break through into this afternoon. It will only take 2-3 hours of some sunshine to heat up enough for showers and storms develop in North Alabama Thursday.

The forecast for Thursday isn't quite as stormy. Still, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the 90° mark and the humidity will make it feel as hot as 100°.

Friday, a weak front drifts in from the northwest, bumping up storm coverage a bit during the afternoon. While scattered rain and storms are possible through the weekend, we're also monitoring the risk for a couple of complexes of storms arriving from the northwest. These, if they make it to North Alabama, will have the capability of producing damaging wind in addition to heavy rain. However, there is a bit of a "light at the end of the tunnel." By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in and limits storm chances. Get ready for more heat, though. Highs should be back in the mid 90s by midweek.