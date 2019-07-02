Clear
Hot, humid, and a bit stormy

Heat and storms remain equally important headlines in the coming days.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Heat index values remain in the lower triple digits in the coming afternoons. In addition, the chance for a few to scattered storms hangs with us through the weekend. The hottest day on record so far this year in Huntsville was back on June 21st, when we hit 97 degrees. Temperatures are nearly as hot through Wednesday afternoon with the heat finally easing slightly as the rain chances increase.

Speaking of storm chances, there's still no outlined risk for severe weather in the immediate forecast. Regardless, stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning. If you're worried about storms on the Fourth on Thursday, your day at the lake or pool may very well be interrupted by a thunderstorm. However, the loss of daytime heating in time for fireworks after sunset should help limit any lingering thunderstorm activity.

