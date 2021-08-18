Hot and humid Wednesday, an isolated severe storm threat

Thanks to mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning and into the afternoon - temperatures will quickly climb to around 90. Combined with dewpoints in the mid-70s, our heat index values will climb to or above 100°.

Scattered storms may hold off until the late afternoon Wednesday if not this evening. Some storms from out of Mississippi may be strong to severe but the chances are low and mainly focused in our western counties. Storms will spread eastward with time but should weaken as they approach I-65 and east.The northwestern half of North Alabama is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning any stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, in addition to frequent lightning and very heavy rain.

Finally, rain chances drop a bit for the weekend and temperatures heat back up to the lower 90s. High pressure building in over the southeast helps to limit storm development while allowing heat to build in once again.