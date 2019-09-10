Hot, humid & afternoon thunderstorms today

For most of North Alabama we have been dry for the last 2 weeks. Today will be the first notable chance of rain in that 2 week period. The increase in humidity necessary for afternoon storms today will also bring muggy conditions. Even with highs near 100 yesterday, our heat index values only made it to the mid 90s due to the dry air Monday. Today's heat index values will peak between 100-105.

Rain chances will be slightly lower Wednesday but some stronger storms can still produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances drop to near zero by Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s.