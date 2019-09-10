Clear

Hot, humid & afternoon thunderstorms today

Increasing humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits Tuesday afternoon. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible through this evening.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

For most of North Alabama we have been dry for the last 2 weeks.  Today will be the first notable chance of rain in that 2 week period.  The increase in humidity necessary for afternoon storms today will also bring muggy conditions.  Even with highs near 100 yesterday, our heat index values only made it to the mid 90s due to the dry air Monday.  Today's heat index values will peak between 100-105.

Rain chances will be slightly lower Wednesday but some stronger storms can still produce gusty winds and heavy rain.  Rain chances drop to near zero by Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events