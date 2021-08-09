Staying steamy with a few storms

In fact, this is a trend that holds through the work week as a ridge of high pressure to our southeast continues to pump Gulf moisture into the area. Highs climb to the low to mid 90s every afternoon and with the humidity, "feels like" temperatures will stay in the triple digits.

With the afternoon storms, some can be on the stronger side. Our northern counties are included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday, with strong wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning the main threats.

This hot and humid pattern continues through the work week, with afternoon storms possible each day as well. Some data sources point to some slight relief in the temperatures by the weekend, but highs will still be close to 90°.

We're also monitoring the tropics. A disturbance near the Lesser Antilles has an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours as it tracks westward, so we'll be watching its progression in the coming days.