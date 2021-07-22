Hot, hazy, and humid heading into the weekend

As more smoke drifts in from the north Friday, air quality will likely drop a little more. Aside from the smoke, expect some fog waking up Friday morning. Otherwise, it's mostly sunny with isolated storms popping up during the afternoon.

Temperatures make it into the upper 80s yet again and it's even hotter for the weekend. In fact, with dew points in the 70s and highs in the lower 90s, heat index values will be in the lower triple digits. Suffice it to say, it's going to be a hot weekend.

Isolated storm chances this weekend become a bit more widespread Monday with our next approaching system. At this point, it's looking to stay hot and humid through next week, too.