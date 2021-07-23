Hot and hazy Friday with a few pop-up afternoon storms

Once again north Alabama had patchy dense fog and a red sunrise Friday morning. the red sunrise, sunset and colorful full moon is due to the Western wildfire smoke drifting through the United States and into North Alabama. Air quality could jump to Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups (Orange) so you may need to limit time outdoors until the smoke clears.

We are also seeing the same stalled front still positioned right over top of north Alabama Friday. Areas to the south and west of this front: Morgan, Lawrence, Franklin and Colbert Counties have the best chances for pop-up showers and storms today. Areas to the north and east will likely stay dry.

Gradually shower and storm chances increase through this weekend and into next workweek. Best rain chances peak right around Monday and Tuesday before some of the warmest weather of the summer so far builds in by the 2nd half of next week.