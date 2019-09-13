Clear

Hot finish to the workweek

Friday brings another day of afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few pop-up storms are possible through the early evening.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Once again clear skies this morning will lead to rapid warming through the late morning and into the afternoon.  Highs are back in the mid to upper 90s today with heat index values in the triple digits Friday.  Enough instability by the mid afternoon will allow for a few stray thunderstorms.  Most areas will remain dry but any strong storm can produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

Rain chances will hold around 20-30% each afternoon through this weekend.  Highs will drop a little but most areas will still reach the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.  Rain chances remain fairly low through next week.  Most areas will see less than 0.25" the next 7 days except for areas that are impacted by stronger thunderstorms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events