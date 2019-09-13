Hot finish to the workweek

Once again clear skies this morning will lead to rapid warming through the late morning and into the afternoon. Highs are back in the mid to upper 90s today with heat index values in the triple digits Friday. Enough instability by the mid afternoon will allow for a few stray thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry but any strong storm can produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

Rain chances will hold around 20-30% each afternoon through this weekend. Highs will drop a little but most areas will still reach the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances remain fairly low through next week. Most areas will see less than 0.25" the next 7 days except for areas that are impacted by stronger thunderstorms.