Hot enough for another Heat Advisory Friday

Friday’s forecast looks slightly different than the past couple of days. A front draped across Tennessee looks to bump up the cloud cover in North Alabama. An isolated shower or storm will be possible late in the afternoon, too. Regardless, temperatures remain hot with highs back to the mid to upper 90s, leading to dangerous heat index values and another Heat Advisory.

For Saturday, that same front will still be close enough to create the possibility for an isolated afternoon or evening storm. The heat and humidity continue as well, but that front dips southward Sunday, leading to widespread scattered showers and storms and a big drop in temperatures to close out the weekend. This front is slow moving, so lingering showers and storms look to last into Monday as well. In the wake of this front, next week remains quite a bit cooler and o with isolated storms and highs in the 80s.