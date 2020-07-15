Hot enough for a heat advisory

In fact, with forecast heat index values as high as 107° in the Shoals, a Heat Advisory will take effect a noon Thursday and last until 7 PM for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties. With actual temperatures in the mid 90s during the afternoon, this is the time of year when it's so important to be able to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Those signs and symptoms are your cue if you're outdoors to get to cooler air or take a break as soon as possible.

In addition to the heat Thursday, we're also monitoring the chance for a handful of afternoon and evening storms. A very weak front will be pushing into North Alabama Thursday. In advance of this front, the wind will shift out of the southwest, further increasing the humidity and causing the heat index to rise. Only a few locations will get the benefit of an afternoon cool down in the form of a shower or storm.

By Friday and the weekend, we hold on to the heat and storm chances. Thunderstorms will be few and far between through the first part of next week and highs continue in the low to mid 90s. By Tuesday, expect more widespread showers and storms that persist into at least Wednesday.