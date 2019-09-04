Hot day in north Alabama, Dorian beginning to move up the Atlantic coast

Another sunny and hot Wednesday for north Alabama. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s today, with some spots getting very close to the 100 degree mark this afternoon. We get a little bit of relief in the heat with a cold front that will pass through the area overnight. That will drop temperatures for Thursday into the upper 80s for most locations. The humidity will also move out of the region for Thursday as well. That relief will only last for a day before highs climb back into mid 90s by the end of the weekend. There are still no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. Drought concerns will continue to increase in coming days, especially near Sand Mountain where a moderate drought is already in place.

Hurricane Dorian is finally moving northwest away from the Bahamas and now along the Florida east coast. Dorian remains a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 miles per hour. While there will be no landfall for Florida or Georgia, storm surge and tropical storm force winds (up to 73 MPH) will be possible in these areas through early Thursday. Then the concern shifts to the Carolinas, where additional storm surge concerns remain as well as the potential for heavy rainfall along the coast. Up to 7 to 10 inches of rain are possible through Friday evening on the Carolina coast, with some locally higher amounts possible. While Dorian is currently not forecast to make landfall, anywhere between Charleston, South Carolina and the Outer Banks of North Carolina are at the greatest risk for landfall between Thursday night and Friday morning. We will continue to track Dorian as it makes its way up the southeastern Atlantic coast.