Hot but unusually low humidity Friday

It will be a hot finish to the workweek and start to the weekend for the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s Saturday. However, it will not feel like typical mid to upper 90s due to the drier than normal air in place. Humidity will not begin to recover until Sunday and Monday.
The humidity recovery will also allow for increasing chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into next week. Best chances appear to be Monday through Wednesday afternoon for the Valley.
