Clear

Hot but unusually low humidity Friday

North winds continue to bring unseasonably dry air into the Tennessee Valley Friday. Afternoon highs warm to the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s by Saturday.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 7:03 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

It will be a hot finish to the workweek and start to the weekend for the Tennessee Valley.  Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s Saturday.  However, it will not feel like typical mid to upper 90s due to the drier than normal air in place.  Humidity will not begin to recover until Sunday and Monday.

The humidity recovery will also allow for increasing chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms heading into next week.  Best chances appear to be Monday through Wednesday afternoon for the Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events