Less fog and clouds Wednesday morning means a quick warm up into the afternoon today. Highs this afternoon should hit the mid 90s. Those numbers will feel more like the triple digit mark.

It'll be similarly hot Thursday and by Friday, we add a few afternoon storms back into the mix.

This heat wave holds through at least the weekend, as do those afternoon storm chances. Overnight lows don't bring a lot of relief as we only dip into the mid 70s starting Thursday night.