Hot and sunny this weekend, rain chances return next week

The sunny and hot stretch continues for North Alabama Friday. Lows made it down to the low 60s this morning but it will be a quick warm-up through this afternoon. Most areas will warm to the low 90s but an isolated mid 90 can't be ruled out. Northerly winds will help to limit humidity and take some of the edge off the heat today. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s by kick-off tonight for Friday night football.

The warming trend continues Saturday through early next week. Expect mid 90s Sunday afternoon with upper 90s by Monday afternoon. Rain chances remain near zero through Monday but by Tuesday and Wednesday we will see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. We're not expecting widespread or soaking rains but it is better than what we've seen over the last 10+ days.