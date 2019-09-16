Clear

Hot and sunny start to the workweek

North Alabama's afternoon highs will once again climb to the mid to upper 90s Monday.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Well above normal highs continue for North Alabama as we kick off a new workweek.  Monday's highs will warm to the mid 90s with upper 90s possible for isolated areas.  These afternoon temperatures are 10+ degrees above normal for this time of the year.  Dry conditions will also continue with most of North Alabama staying dry the next 5-7 days.

Still no signs of any widespread rain, whether it be from a tropical system or a strong cold front.  Drought conditions will likely expand for areas closer to Sand Mountain the longer this dry spell lasts.  Areas of Marshall & Jackson Counties have seen about 50% of normal rainfall over the last 1-3 months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events