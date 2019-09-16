Hot and sunny start to the workweek

Well above normal highs continue for North Alabama as we kick off a new workweek. Monday's highs will warm to the mid 90s with upper 90s possible for isolated areas. These afternoon temperatures are 10+ degrees above normal for this time of the year. Dry conditions will also continue with most of North Alabama staying dry the next 5-7 days.

Still no signs of any widespread rain, whether it be from a tropical system or a strong cold front. Drought conditions will likely expand for areas closer to Sand Mountain the longer this dry spell lasts. Areas of Marshall & Jackson Counties have seen about 50% of normal rainfall over the last 1-3 months.