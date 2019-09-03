Clear

Hot and sunny Wednesday, staying dry the rest of the week

Tuesday brought another day of mid 90s in North Alabama. Some areas may even reach the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The dry stretch continues for North Alabama Wednesday and through at least early next week.  Afternoon highs will also be 5-10 degrees above normal Wednesday but well below record highs.  

We will see a slight cool down Thursday due to a cold front dropping in from out of the north.  Highs will fall to the upper 80s Thursday afternoon but this cold front will not bring any showers or thunderstorms.

North Alabama quickly rebounds back to the low 90s Friday and mid 90s this weekend.  Still no signs of any meaningful rain in the near future.  The Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow the forecast closely and let you know of first signs of widespread rain.

