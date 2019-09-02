Clear
Hot and sunny Tuesday

Heading back to school and work Tuesday, afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s for North Alabama.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama saw enough instability Labor Day for a few pop-up showers Monday afternoon.  Chances for any pop-up showers remains low to near zero Tuesday and through the rest of this week.  Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday but a few spots may even make it to the upper 90s.

Most areas will remain dry through the next 7 days even though a weak cold front will arrive Wednesday and into Thursday.  This front will help to drop afternoon temperatures to upper 80s on Thursday but no rain is expected.  Temperatures will quickly rebound back to 90 Friday and closer to the mid 90s by Sunday.

