Hot and stormy for Friday

Our weather pattern becomes increasingly active as a slow moving cold front creeps in from the northwest.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 5:35 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

For Friday, get ready for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon with high temperatures close to average again - near 90. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Better rain chances are in store this weekend as the cold front inches closer to the Tennessee Valley and eventually stalls out over or near North Alabama early next week. Rain and storm coverage will be determined by exactly where the front stalls in the coming days.

Given this developing wet pattern, the threat for standing water, flash flooding, and river flooding will need to be monitored through the beginning of next week. Fortunately, some data sources show the front pushing southward as early as Tuesday, so we should see the rain let up by the middle of next week. Until then, we're expecting between one and two inches of rain to fall with locally higher amounts possible.

