Hot and stormy Wednesday

Showers and storms return for Wednesday. We can see a few showers and hear a rumble of thunder as early as the morning commute, but the storms are more likely by the afternoon. Fortunately, there's no outlined risk for severe weather per the Storm Prediction Center. With that in mind, we can always see frequent lightning and gusty wind with stronger storms this time of year.

The storm chance plateaus by Friday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday, then a few showers and storm are possible each afternoon, starting Friday and lasting through the beginning of next week. The heat persists, with highs continuously in the lower 90s and lows hovering around 70 degrees.